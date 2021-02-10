To the editor:
TDS, a severe mental disorder, a cross between Trump deranged dementia and educational idiocy. The symptoms are a hatred of opposing political opinions (including close friends and relatives) and the urgency to lecture the infidels on how to be swell. Enter Michael Kerins, the Sun’s most un-prolific letter writer of all times always lying in wait for a dissenting letter and attempting to de-program us of our evil ways.
Michael offered to educate (???) me on the difference between the Capitol rioters (all 300 of them) and the thousands of (wink wink) “mostly peaceful” summer of love “protesters” who looted, burned and destroyed over 1,500 buildings nationwide, many of those minority-owned, resulting in nearly $2 billion in damages.
Hey Michael, could you give us a dollar amount on the damage done at the Capitol building? Last I heard, the extent was some broken windows and a nasty note left on Pelosi’s desk. Oh, by the way Mike, could you find even one Republican who did not condemn the actions of these imbeciles? Me neither. How many Demo-Rats condemned the nationwide destruction on people that had nothing to do with the death of a career criminal whose alleged killer is on trial for his crime? I won’t wait too long for a made-up answer. Hey, Mike, try to find even one law officer in America who is not infuriated over the stain of this rotten cop.
Conclusion. Michael Kerins’ analysis on rioters: 1. Capitol rioters and assorted jerks who did nothing to prevent them. Blame 74 million “totally peaceful” Trump supporters as white supremacists. 2. BLM/Antifa rioters and assorted jerks. Mostly peaceful, nothing to see here. Move on.
Thanks, Mike, for giving me the opportunity to respond. If you ever get cured of TDS, I’d love to hear your thoughts about the goodness of our new leaders. Get well soon.
Bill Catalucci
Glen
