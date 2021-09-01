To the editor:
First things first: My three favorite pastimes are golf, skiing and annoying ultra-leftist liberals. (Certainly not to be confused with fair and balanced liberals).
Case in point: I’d personally like to thank Michael Kerins, the Baghdad Bob of fake facts, for assuring me that I haven’t lost my touch. Michael, the Funk and Wagnell factbook ended with the Laugh-In comedy hour years ago. You have the “audacity of dope” to contradict my claim that our demented Coward-in-Chief “willfully transported thousands of unchecked disease-infected migrants to all parts of America, on the taxpayers’ dimes?”
Without proof?
We’ll, here’s some proven proof that will surely ruffle the feathers of you and your sidekick, Walter Davis: The FBI, now owned and operated by the treason lobby of Dems, after scraping and scrubbing and digging, finally were forced to concede that there was no credible evidence to link Donald Trump to the Jan. 6 five-hour mini-riot.
Thought you’d like to be reminded.
Oh, just one more thing. Are you guys still confident that we (in your words) “still have a humble and honest president who will bring us good government?”
Bill Catalucci
Glen
