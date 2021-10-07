To the editor:
“Are anti-maskers attending school board meetings domestic terrorists? (Tele-Talk, Oct. 5) Way to go, The Conway Daily Sun (aka The New York Slimes North) for pitting at least half the valley residents against one another by accusing them of vocal terror tactics.
Are BLM/Antifa burning looting murderers really bad guys? Nahhh! Nothing to see here. Move on. It’s those mean nasty parents having the gall to know what their kids are really being taught in our government education camps, formerly called public schools, who are the real “terror “culprits.
After the overwhelming responses in Tele-Talk revealed that 62 out of 68 respondents were outraged over being called terrorists, maybe the woke cancel culture snowflakes attending these meetings should start being concerned about being accosted when they go to extricate themselves in public restrooms the way Sen. Kirsten Sinema was harassed by her own party animals, the Demo-rats — for not voting in their favor. This is living proof that the loony left eat their own.
Bill Catalucci
Glen
