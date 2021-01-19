To the editor:
Golly gee! Finally, the Donkey party’s Democrats found a riot they didn’t like. After an entire year of whitewashing and encouraging the nationwide destruction of American cities by their approved burning, looting, marauding (BLM/Antifa) scumbags, the chickens have come home to roost.
They were accosted by a mob in their own house of ill repute, the nation’s Capitol. You know the scene and make no mistake, the hoodlums deserve to be punished. But a bittersweet feeling overcame me while they were cowering behind the barrier of those nasty, racist, killer cops, you know, the pigs in a blanket, fry ’em like bacon law officers.
I wonder how many, if any, realized the fear and destruction of innocent civilians whose livelihoods and lives were destroyed by the approved mobs of their useful idiots during the few hours of their trauma. Unlikely.
That said, the only thing that inspired me to opinionate was the remark by Republican Liz Cheney, not for condemning Trump, but for having the audacity of “dope” to call the nation’s house of lying, deceitful, palm-greasing, backstabbing, two-faced hypocrite white-collar criminals as the most sacred place in America. Go home, Liz. Go hunting with your dad but make sure you stay behind him.
Any new honest-elected representative starting out in this chamber of dis-honor will have as little chance of staying honest as a nursing home patient would have surviving in one of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s COVID death camps.
Trump will be gone. But as long as the stench of Pelosi/Schumer corruption in these halls of corruption exists, so will the 74+ million Trump supporters with or without him.
Bill Catalucci
Glen
