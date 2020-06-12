To the editor:
Here’s a bit of advice for the cop-hating, Trump deranged hypocrites who verbally attacked Elizabeth Kelsea for expressing her disgust toward the putrid rioters ransacking their own villages.
You should all get on your knees and pray to whatever godless zombies you worship and give thanks for not living in any one of the urban cesspools run by Democrats and having your businesses ransacked. How dare you compare the shoving of loud-mouthed protesters sticking their kissers in policemen’s faces for doing their job after being warned to just keep their distance? Your stupid attempts to whitewash the destruction and physical violence of local people trying to save their lives and property will come back to haunt you in November.
Let me be clear, 99 percent want justice to be served. I would love nothing better than to see the guilt-ridden NIMBY (not in my backyard) liberals open up their gated fortresses and provide adequate housing and schools for the underprivileged, allowing them to safely leave their multi-generational public housing developments.
Heck, by just giving up one of their private country clubs for developing, they won’t even have to tear down their gates. It’s called “leading by example.” Do you think the likes of Nancy Pelosi (D-Ben & Jerry’s) would go for that?
Bill Catalucci
Glen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.