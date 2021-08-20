To the editor:
Wanted! President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for dereliction of duty, aiding and abetting the enemy, willfully transporting thousands of unchecked disease-infected migrants to all parts of America, (on the taxpayers' dimes) and laughing about it (see Kamala cackle), re-designing our once mighty military (bullets and bombs? Hell no! camouflage panty hose and nipple rings instead) and the most heinous crime of cowardice by two world leaders, fleeing from a ragtag band of cave dwellers and giving them our weapons to use on our Afghan allies who foolishly trusted that we would not abandon them. And leaving thousands of American civilians to fend for themselves.
The punishment for these two frequently disappearing acts should be swift but not too severe considering the mental incapacity of Ol’ Gropy and his giggling VP whose only function seems to be feeding him his jello.
Here is my suggestion. Give them each the choice of exile to one of these hellhole cities for one year, without security. Their pick of either Kabul, Tehran, or Chicago. If they survive, or not, who cares?
Bill Catalucci
Glen
