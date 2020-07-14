To the editor:
Trump Derangement Syndrome, a fate worse than COVID-19 infecting towns near you.
Five years ago, Donald Trump was known only as a billionaire real estate mogul and TV personality star of The Apprentice. Presently, he has become the Democrats worst nightmare for which, like the Chinese bat-soup virus, they have not yet found a remedy to eliminate him.
The Trumpster began his crusade to supremacy by defeating and battering the wicked witch of the East, Broom Hilda von Pantsuit, aka., Crooked Hillary of the now defunct Corrupt Clinton Foundation. This did not sit well for the parasites who highjacked the once proud party of true Democrats.
Then they sent in the Schiffheads, charging Trump with everything from Russian/Ukraine collusion, starving children, throwing grannies over cliffs, and leaving toilet seat covers up in public restrooms. We saw how that ended. Not guilty.
These mentally disordered ugly Americans sitting in the House and Senate chambers are living proof that term limits are a must to rid us of the moral rot career politicians bring upon us.
That said, locally, I’d like to see even one of the all-so-frequent “Trump sucks” wannabe columnists take a pill and a deep breath and explain how, after rallying up their useful idiots to rid their party of old white men, ended up with an old, senile, groping white man. Can anyone explain that? This has certainly been my opinion.
Bill Catalucci
Glen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.