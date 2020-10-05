To the editor:
While I agree with Mary Ann Shakir that vandalism at Bill Cuccio’s private home should be condemned, the rest of her letter presents a number of unverifiable assertions that tend to blame Democrats for all the current discourse in our society.
I’d be interested to know how she verified that no Democrats’ homes or businesses have been trashed, as well as the “fact” Republicans aren’t defacing political signs. Did she call the local Democrat headquarters to see if they are receiving complaints about signs being stolen or vandalized?
Ms. Shakir also asserts Republicans have been rather quiet, non-rebellious, or vindictive for a long time. I guess she missed the expletive-filled tirade of a Trump supporter against a news reporter covering the N.H. rally in late August, and his comment to the reporter that “someone’s going to bomb you.”
The lack of civility and common decency in the U.S. today is because of actions by individuals from both ends of the political spectrum. To blame one party does not reflect reality and contributes to the problem.
Bill Carney
Freedom
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.