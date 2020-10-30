To the editor:
For too many years Carroll County has been run as a bastion of good old boys, back-room deals and sloppy practices. The result is financial disarray, failing performance audits and most recently a huge tax increase from our Democrat controlled delegation.
I am appalled that the only criticism of Kim Tessari has been that she holds a full-time job, especially when there are other candidates, male candidates that are gainfully employed. Misogyny is alive in Carroll County evidently. Democrat Albee served and had his chance to fix the issues at the county and instead left the county finances in disarray. Democrat Pustell indicated he will ride Albee’s coattails. Leadership?
Together, Kim and Matt can bring law and order back to Carroll County. As attorneys, they support public safety and our police. Both will make sure our county follows finance and employment laws. Both will help bring us better broadband. Kim is a prosecutor with the New Hampshire state police and a former Carroll County prosecutor. Matt is a telecommunications lawyer with 34 years of experience and serves as vice chair on the Carroll County Broadband Committee.
Matt and Kim understand that the job of county commissioner is to set policies and provide department heads the resources they need to get things done, while making sure the county is living within its budget.
They understand that our most important asset is our hardworking county employees so they will work to build morale at the county complex, rather than undermine it. As lawyers, they will make sure our county is following the law so we don’t end up with costly lawsuits, penalties and a poor bond rating.
It’s time to look forward, not backward and vote in two candidates who will get the job done — Matt Plache and Kim Tessari.
Beverly Bruce
Center Tuftonboro
