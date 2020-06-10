To the editor:
On May 20 two female officers from Troop E arrested Mr. Jean Ronald Saint Preux. He had pulled over in the Albany Town Hall parking lot.
Thank goodness this man filmed this interaction. Your officers looked like predators after prey.
The officers instigated and were the only people guilty of traumatic extreme violence.
To finish your disgusting disrespect of a citizen you are sworn to protect, he incurs all financial damages personally as well as charges brought against him. The only person that acted correctly in this situation was the civilian.
You officers are thugs, criminals.
Ben Frieden
Eaton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.