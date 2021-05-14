To the editor:
I have recently learned of the vote within North Conway to effectively ban short-term rentals in the town, and wanted to share my concern.
We are a family of five with a dog from southern New Hampshire, and we enjoy hiking, riding, swimming etc… When we look for a destination for our summer vacation, traveling with a fleet of bikes and other paraphernalia, a rental house is the only viable option.
We love North Conway and have enjoyed multiple trips, both summer and winter, but if the town moves to prohibit short-term rentals it will mean we will no longer be able to vacation there and enjoy all the town has to offer.
I understand the challenges that short-term rentals might present to the permanent residents of the town, but I would hope that there is a middle ground that can be found so that families like mine can continue to vacation in North Conway.
Ben Balcombe
Peterborough
