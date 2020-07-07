To the editor:
New Hampshire appears to be one of the few states finally getting ahead of this virus.
I urge/beg the governor to require masks and social distancing at the upcoming presidential rally in Portsmouth.
I believe he has the authority and this would show he has the interests of the citizens of his state rather his party.
Barry Trudeau
Intervale
