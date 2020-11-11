To the editor:
I would like to share some thoughts on mask-wearing. All businesses have signs on their doors that say, “Please wear a mask.”
Many people ignore these signs and go into businesses without masks and nobody does anything about it. Why is there no enforcement on mask-wearing? Could it be that these businesses care more about dollars than have sense?
The people who don’t wear masks claim that you can’t make them wear masks because it violates their rights. The non mask-wearers are ones whose rights are being violated — the right not to get infected. Perhaps the signs on the doors should say, “Masks Required.”
No means no. No mask, no entry. Every business has the right to refuse entry to anyone who doesn’t respect their rules. Those who refuse to wear masks also seem to have a hard time comprehending social distancing. Why is this? What can you do about it? Enforce your rules, don’t let them in! Everyone needs to wear a mask. The time for mask-debating is over.
We need to keep a knee on the neck of this virus until we are sure it’s dead. It’s a public health issue, do it for yourself, do it for others, do it for me because Barry’s life matters.
Wearing a mask isn’t pleasant, but I wear one for you as well as for me. Everyone needs to wear a mask when you are in a store or in a public space like a sidewalk.
Barry Ennis
Tuftonboro
