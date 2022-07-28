I've been reading about the issues with the water supply in Fryeburg, Maine, seems as though one of their wells is contaminated with chemicals called PFOA — you know, the forever chemicals that accumulate in your body and have been known to cause cancer.
Many years ago, when Heritage New Hampshire in Glen New Hampshire closed, the Morrell family donated the covered bridge located there to the Conway School District to bridge a ditch so it would be easier to get to the football field at Millen Stadium.
After it was installed, the town and fire department required that it be sprayed with a fire retardant spray before it could be used. Guess what? Fire retardant spray is loaded with PFOA.
It's interesting that neighboring Fryeburg now has a well contaminated by PFOA, one of three wells that serve the town and supplies water for the former Poland Springs water, now called BlueTriton Brands.
This company claims that they use an abundant renewable resource. BlueTriton uses Well 1, and Fryeburg Water Company uses Wells 2 and 3. Fryeburg Water was forced to stop using Well 2 and is now using Well 3 to provide water to Fryeburg residents.
I bet the residents hope that its abundant and renewable, not to mention safe to drink. BlueTriton claims Well 1 doesn't have any PFOA in it, but they filter for them anyway. That's interesting isn't it? Where could the contamination be coming from? Old landfill? Old manufacturer's waste site? Sludge dumped on farms for fertilizer? Of course, and so many other sources. It's the next "A Civil Action," happening before our very eyes.
Many businesses and schools were required to use fire-retardant products in their buildings. When a building that has been sprayed burns, the smoke is toxic and loaded with PFOA. I feel bad for our firemen. The gear they wear to fight a fire is loaded with the fire retardant PFOA. To add insult to injury, the water they use to fight the fire might be full of PFOA also.
A couple of days after reading about the contaminated well in Fryeburg, I read a story about the new football field being built at Fryeburg Academy. This is going to be an artificial surface! Guess what? Loaded with PFOA. If Millen field is synthetic turf also, Guess What?
On a positive note, at least they don't have to water them. Perhaps the two Fryeburg Academy seniors who received the Poland Springs Good Science Scholarships can put them to good use.
