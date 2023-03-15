Signs, signs everywhere signs. They say do this, don't do that. Can't you make up your mind?
The beautiful Leavitt's Country Bakery mural has certainly stirred up a bucket of sifting opinions. Planning board chair Ben Colbath, a sign maker himself, opposes changing the ordinance, saying that people should be looking at the trees and mountains hidden behind all the buildings while driving by and not be distracted by the more obvious signs and flags.
Selectmen's representative to the planning board Steve Porter says looser sign standards would make Conway look like Ossipee.
What's up with that? Conway can only wish that it looked like Ossipee, where you can still see trees beside the roads. I guess an eyesore is only an eyesore depending on your point of view. Our mess is nicer looking than yours.
I believe the issue with Leavitt's mural is that it has pictures of muffins and donuts, which the bakery makes, therefore the mural is a sign, and is illegal. If the sign had pictures of Doritos nachos and candy corn, which they don't sell, then it would be a mural and be legal.
Maybe the sign police should go to Conway Village and check out that D. Baker Upholstery sign next to the library on that crooked little building, it looks way too big for a building that size. I think it's got to go.
Enough is enough. Let's stop beating this dead duck issue to death, let's grab our brooms and sweep it out the door once and for all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.