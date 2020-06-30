To the editor:
Despite Story Land stating they will follow recommendations of the CDC, the COVID-19 rates increase in many states. This is not an essential business and may put stress on Memorial Hospital and their dedicated staff.
Story Land should remain closed.
Barbara Pullan
Center Conway
