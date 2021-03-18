To the editor:
Lately, there has been a significant increase in violence against Asian Americans. For the most part, the mainstream press believes this is a direct consequence of Donald Trump’s comments linking the virus to Asians. But I am wondering if there isn’t a deeper and more serious cause which is also attributable to the former president. He made racism more acceptable.
Clearly, white supremacist groups existed long before he became president, however, these groups were never overtly condoned. White supremacy ideology is intolerant and hostile towards Blacks, American Asians, Hispanics, Jews and even Native Americans.
In my view, except for the super rich, Trump did very little if anything for his large group of supporters. So why are there so many of them? I believe it is due to a Trump-fostered, yet false fear, that white people are somehow being threatened by non–white races in America.
And I think that his America First doctrine is more palatable than viewing it as what it really is — outright racism. If you are still a Trump supporter, you need to ask yourself honestly if this false racism claim is the basic reason for your ongoing support. Our country has become seriously divided and our society is being harmed by such implicit and untrue racist beliefs.
Arthur Heigl
Intervale
