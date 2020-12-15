To the editor:
N.H. House Speaker Dick Hinch displayed his loyalty to President Donald Trump by not wearing a mask and not practicing social distancing. He foolishly paid the ultimate price. Now he has zero chance of helping accomplish his political beliefs.
I’m no fan of Trump, but there’s a clear lesson here for the Trump loyalists out there. If you want to continue supporting that loser, you need to stay alive! Wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Art Micallef
Bartlett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.