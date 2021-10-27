To the editor:
Thank you for your story regarding the passing of Rep. William “Bill” Zeliff. Bill was a treasured member of our community and an ardent supporter of Memorial Hospital.
More than 40 years ago, Bill was instrumental in founding the Memorial Hospital Open Golf Tournament. The annual event raised more than $300,000 in its first 12 years and continues to bring together golfers and businesses to raise funds for critical hospital projects.
His backing of hospital events and programs helped raise awareness and resources for the hospital and patients, while his advocacy as a legislator gave voice to health care issues. He will be missed.
Our condolences to his wife, Sydna, also a Memorial supporter and former hospital board member, their children, grandchildren and extended family and friends here in New Hampshire and in their adopted home of Florida.
Art Mathisen, president, Memorial Hospital
North Conway
