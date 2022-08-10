In the recent debate sponsored by NH Journal and held at the the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, Republican congressional candidate Karoline Leavitt showed once again why she is the best choice to beat incumbent Democrat Rep. Chris Pappas in November.
Leavitt answered every question not just with confidence and poise, but also with a depth of sincerity often lacking in such political events. Obviously guided by her unwavering values, she asserted, "I have conviction. You might not agree with me 100 percent of the time, but you will know where I stand." An unapologetic "America First" candidate, the fundamental importance that truth plays in her campaign was highlighted when she was asked what question she would ask Chris Pappas if given the opportunity to do so at a debate. She replied, "Chris, why have you lied?"
Since this was a debate among the five major Republican candidates, there was much agreement on the issues. One notable exception was when Leavitt alone declared that the election of 2020 was stolen, a view that has emerged as a fairly mainstream attitude among N.H. Republican voters, yet the other candidates were afraid to say this — Karoline alone had the conviction to do so.
Because Karoline showed herself to be the candidate most able to knock out her Democratic rival in the general election with her verbal punches, she should be considered the winner of last week's debate and the best choice for your vote in the Republican primary on Sept. 13.
