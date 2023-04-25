To the editor:
I am an architect who was asked to provide pro bono services for White Horse Recovery in 2016, and I did many free drawing projects for White Horse Recovery prior to being asked to join the board four years ago.
My wife and I have been to Isaiah House in Willisburg, Ky., which White Horse partners with and patterns after. I toured their facilities. At breakfast prior to this tour an engineer at a local auto parts factory and wife and college-aged son next to us at breakfast effused at how much they liked having Isaiah House in their neighborhood. This was unsolicited praise for people that lived adjacent to Isaiah Houses main operation. They just heard where we were going and asked us to tell Isaiah House thanks for doing such a great job.
In 2012 or so, Carroll County was the hardest hit county with the drug crisis in the United States of America. It is fitting then that a campus dedicated to assisting people successfully navigate addiction be created in Carroll County.
As Carroll County has partnered with White Horse Recovery by providing grants over the years and so helped move Carroll County off of the bad pedestal of being the hardest hit in the nation is commendable. That Carroll County is considering another move towards getting further off of this bad pedestal of hardest hit county in the U.S. by helping solve the "not in my back yard" riddle that has thwarted residential treatment programs in the county since 2014 is worthy.
As an architect, I help design clothing we all share — buildings. I pray people begin to realize that there is no isolation from this topic of navigation of addiction. It has affected all of us either personally or with friends or our family. Also, every time you drive you are on the road where a percentage of the population is using.
Helping people choose clean and clear living by assisting them with navigating addiction makes your road travel safer. White Horse Recovery uses protocols that help people get all the way off of substances for 98 percent of the population. They take time and succeed at a much higher rate if a healthy living situation is part of the offering for the person navigating addiction. Having people go back to tents or couches with others using is far from the optimal course. Being able to be in a safe and clean and managed setting with camaraderie, accountability, and professional care ups the odds of staying sober long term tremendously and so make all of our lives safer.
We all suffer from addiction directly or indirectly. If siting next to the jail is not acceptable, then where? I pray we together move proactively to make our county more healthy and safer for all everywhere by oaring in to assist in creating a recovery campus.
Anthony Dreux Fallon
Wofeboro Falls
