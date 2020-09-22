To the editor:
We are fortunate to live in a town where there is a need to think about all of us, thus wearing masks and acknowledging the signs in town asking all of us to help each other.
Much to my surprise I found in today's paper a photo of a group of Republican supporters gathered together with no one wearing a masks. I believe those folks forgot about our consideration for each other. How unfortunate this is.
Anne Smith
North Conway
