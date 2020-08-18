To the editor:
I just heard that the Bartlett School District has lost three very fine educators for the Josiah Bartlett School.
I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate three of my most favorite colleagues I have worked with.
June McCleavy, Val Ford and Jimi Emery are some of the finest educators Josiah Bartlett has had over the past two decades.
I am blessed to have come to know and work with them not only as my colleagues but also the teachers of my children and most recently my granddaughter.
In my family the names of these teachers invoke fond memories. Most recently, thank you Ms. McCleavy for fueling the passion of art in my granddaughter Annabelle, one of the many students you have impacted over the years. You have all been so instrumental in what has always made Josiah Bartlett Elementary School a stellar school — passion and dedication to the young students in the Bartlett School District. You will not be forgotten soon and I know I can speak for the entire Kebler family in wishing you the very best in health and well-being. It’s time to start picking out of those bucket lists.
Anne L. Kebler
Intervale
