To the editor:
The MWV Adult Day Center made a difference in our lives. My wife passed away in November of 2021 after a long journey with Alzheimer’s. During her illness, she attended the ADC.
I will cite the day she had a stroke while attending what we fondly called The Center. The nursing staff recognized it immediately and tended to her while the ambulance was called to rush her to the hospital. The stroke caused significant damage, but after a period of serious rehab, she was able to return to the ADC. I believe they saved her life that day, but for a fact they thwarted worse, irreparable damage to my loved one.
The astute, caring, professional staff is just one way the ADC was important to us. Alzheimer’s is an unforgiving and lonely disease, but at the ADC we found comfort, support and understanding in a safe and healthy environment. It was always a relief knowing she would be among friends where she could find enrichment, laugh and participate in meaningful conversations and engaging activities. It gave me time to do errands and things I needed for myself. The caregivers weekly support group gave me insight, information and camaraderie. These meetings continue to welcome all, whether a family member attends the ADC or not.
The Mount Washington Valley can be proud to have the Betty C. Ketchum Foundation close at hand. It is a model for other centers nationwide, as the need for places like it increases. When I speak about it, people are always curious and want to know more. Some from far away wish they had such a place to help them and their loved one. The ADC made an invaluable difference in our lives, and I know for a fact it continues to do so for many others.
Anne Garland
Jackson
