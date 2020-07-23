To the editor:
Trump has brought new meanings to great in his slogan “Make America Great Again.”
Concerning Donald Trump's refusal to take leadership for responding to the pandemic:
Great in worst (and increasing) coronavirus infection rate among nations. Great in level of political partisanship infecting science-based medical advice. Great in spreading virus response disarray from state to state. Great in numbers of jobs lost and small businesses closed in communities across America.
Concerning Trump’s record as America’s national leader: Great in number of voters despairing of any Presidential leadership. Great in promotion of anti-American white nationalism. Great in denial of systemic racism against people of color and Native Americans. Great in encouragement of federal troops to tear-gas peaceful protestors. Great in turnover of appointees who put nation before loyalty to him. Great in harming chances for Republican candidates in the November elections. Great in disdain by other nations’ leaders for an American President.
Concerning Trump’s rollback of environmental protections: Great in communities again at risk for health problems from dirty air and polluted water. Great in getting stuck in the past by promoting coal and other fossil fuels. Great in rollback of environmental regulations that protect our environment. Great in decisions that do great harm to America’s National Parks.
Concerning Trump as an important person to admire: Great in most lies ever told by any President. Great in most sexual abuse lawsuits against any President. Great in large number of undocumented workers on Trump properties. Great in Bible photo op for which Defense Department officials later apologized.
I am so done with this bad actor. I hope you are, too.
Anne Filson
Silver Lake
