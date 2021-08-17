To the editor:
Amid all the hoopla about children wearing or not wearing masks in school, I haven’t read a word about any requirement by our local school boards that all adults in each school be required to be fully vaccinated or to wear masks.
Can parents ask if their children’s’ teachers are vaccinated? How about the office staff, the nurse, the janitor, and other adults with whom the children come into contact? Do parents have the right to demand that their children be assigned to a classroom with a vaccinated teacher and, if an aide is present in the classroom, that the aide be vaccinated? If not vaccinated, are the adults required to wear masks at all times?
This COVID virus is real; the Delta mutation is highly infectious. Those are established facts. Yes, vaccinated people can acquire and spread the COVID virus. Nevertheless, no matter what news outlet you listen to, watch on TV, or read, all news media report that well over 90 percent of all new COVID infections, hospitalizations and deaths are among unvaccinated people.
Do the school boards of Conway, Jackson, Bartlett, Freedom, Tamworth, Madison and Eaton really want to expose the school children to the high risk of infections posed by unvaccinated adults and by adults not wearing masks?
Anne Filson
Silver Lake
