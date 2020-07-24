To the editor:
Memorial Hospital is one of the many things I am grateful for in my life. Located within an easy drive from Tamworth, it allows access to dedicated doctors, nurses, technicians and efficient support staff.
A few years ago, when my late husband was diagnosed with terminal cancer, things did not always go well as we were sometimes given incorrect and confusing directions regarding preparations for procedures and travlled through adverse weather conditions to appointments canceled without our knowledge. My stepdaughter, a nurse practitioner in a major New York City medical facility asked us why we didn’t use a “real hospital.”
All that has changed, thanks in large part to the excellent patient/provider communication system “My Chart.” I am able to ask my providers questions and I receive speedy answers to my concerns. Whenever I call the hospital, I am treated with courtesy and respect. When I go for an appointment, the hospital provides a speedy COVID-19 screening process and provides masks when needed.
The radiology department has always provided excellent service. When I have blood drawn the process is quick and pai- free. I rarely have to wait for appointments. My general practitioner goes above and beyond in his efforts to take care of my needs. I have also been provided with specialists who traveled from other facilities to see me at Memorial Hospital.
Congratulations to the administration, medical staff and support staff for implementing the changes that have made Memorial Hospital my first choice in medical care.
Ann McGarity
Tamworth
