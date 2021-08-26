To the editor:
Let's look at how the U.S. Constitution actually limits personal freedom when it comes to parents' rights and public health.
The United States Supreme Court ruled in Prince v. Massachusetts, 321 U.S. 158, 166–67 (1944): “But the family itself is not beyond regulation in the public interest. ... And neither rights of religion nor rights of parenthood are beyond limitation. Acting to guard the general interest in youth's well being, the state as parens patriae may restrict the parent's control by requiring school attendance, regulating or prohibiting the child's labor, and in many other ways. Its authority is not nullified merely because the parent grounds his claim to control the child's course of conduct on religion or conscience. Thus, he cannot claim freedom from compulsory vaccination for the child more than for himself on religious grounds. The right to practice religion freely does not include liberty to expose the community or the child to communicable disease or the latter to ill health or death.”
Let that last sentence sink in before demanding your "freedom." The rest of society has a liberty interest in not being exposed to communicable diseases like COVID. That is why a community under the umbrella of a government is different than (and superior to) anarchy, where individual freedom is the only value. It's called a social compact. It's not all about you.
Ann Haralambie
Silver Lake
