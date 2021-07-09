To the editor:
I was extremely disappointed in the news article that was carried in both The Conway Daily Sun and The Laconia Daily Sun about the Wolfeboro man charged with killing cats.
In particular, the facts of this case are not accurate and were not verified by this agency even though the papers mentioned a relationship this person had with our agency that has no bearing to the case.
First, the individual in this article is not employed by Lakes Region Mental Health Center, but is employed by a local security firm that is hired to provide security services to all kinds of businesses.
It is common practice that businesses, including ours, use third-party vendors to provide various services and this was no exception for our agency. I’m not even sure why our agency was mentioned except for the fact that at the time of his arrest, this individual was assigned by his employer to provide overnight security services to our supported housing residences. Our mention may have provided some additional interest to the story but it wasn’t fair reporting.
Second, no third-party vendor that provides security services is armed when on our premises, including this individual.
Ann E Nichols
Director of Development & Public Relations
Lakes Region Mental Health Center
Laconia
