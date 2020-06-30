To the editor:
The coronavirus seems to be increasing substantially in our nation’s hottest states.
Could the widespread use of air conditioning be the cause? If so, how do we protect ourselves from recycled air which does not observe the etiquette of social distancing?
I am looking for any answers. Now that summer is here, should we be concerned?
Ann Albrecht
Chocorua
