To the editor:
At a recent Carroll County commissioners’ meeting, Commissioner Kim Tessari played out a well-rehearsed plan to bash Rep. William Marsh. Not only were her antics childish, but her facts and math were wrong.
Ms. Tessari claimed that there was a budget shortfall of $898,929 due to a miscalculation on the part of Rep. Marsh when the actual shortfall was $393,963. That the Department of Health and Human Services withheld $1,060,109 in funding to reconcile a Proshare payment for the nursing home for fiscal year 2019 could not have been anticipated by anyone.
The Delegation consensus figure for ProShare of $2,093,963 almost exactly matched this year’s ProShare of $2,126,573 prior to that unanticipated adjustment. Additionally, as Ms. Tessari well knows, no one individual on the delegation has the power to approve or control the county budget.
The commissioner demonstrated a lack of common courtesy all too common today in public life and which demeans both public office and the people who feel they must resort to such tactics to express their views.
The commissioners and the delegation need to work together to manage a $34 million county budget regardless of party affiliation. They were elected to serve the community and not themselves. The public deserves public officials who can solve problems in a mutually respectful manner and whose conduct reflects the best of who we are and the trust that has been given to them by those we serve.
Pushing prop buttons that bleep expletives for the public viewing is not behavior befitting an elected official. Rep. Tessari got her two minutes of fame, but it is her antics that will be remembered by the voters when her term expires.
Local state representatives
Anita Burroughs,
Jerry Knirk,
Chris McAleer and
Steve Woodcock
