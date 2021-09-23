To the editor:
The Carroll County Commissioners recently declared that they would do everything they can to prevent the Mountain View nursing home in Ossipee from having to follow President Biden’s mandate to have all nursing home workers be vaccinated.
Unfortunately, their proposal would create an annual shortfall of $6,669,653 from lost Medicare and Medicaid revenue, potentially increasing county property taxes by 38 percent.
The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services has already adopted rules prohibiting Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement to nursing homes that fail to implement mandatory vaccination of their employees. This is key to protecting the health and safety of nursing home residents and staff.
We know vaccines are proven safe and effective against the Delta variant. Keeping nursing home residents and staff safe is our priority. Data clearly shows, with higher levels of staff vaccination, there are fewer outbreaks, fewer hospitalizations and fewer deaths.
The commissioners believe a vaccine mandate will lead to a nursing shortage, thinking better an unvaccinated nurse than no nurse at all. Would nurses seek employment in an unsafe workplace? Would you be comfortable having your elderly parents or loved one risk infection from an unvaccinated nurse? Most of us would answer no. We have already seen the devastating impact unvaccinated staff can have on nursing homes. A veteran’s home in Holyoke, Mass., lost 76 patients who served their country and did not deserve to die.
Carroll County voters face two questions. Should the rights of individual citizens be limited when they impinge upon the health and safety of our children, parents, grandparents, and neighbors? Are we willing to subject taxpayers to a massive tax increase to allow individuals unlimited personal freedom?
Carroll County Democrats will side with our communities and our taxpayers.
Rep. Anita Burroughs, Bartlett
Rep. Jerry Knirk, Freedom
Rep. William Marsh, Wolfeboro
Rep. Chris McAleer, Jackson
Rep. Steve Woodcock, Conway
