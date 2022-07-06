Many of us are mourning the loss of women’s rights with the strike down of Roe v. Wade. We could not have imagined our country would come to this junction, where decades of progress have been eradicated with the stroke of a pen on a decision signed by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The single best way you as an individual can fight back is to vote up and down the ballot this November. Rep. Chris Pappas and his Democratic colleagues are fighting to protect a women’s right to choose.
As a member of the Pro-Choice Caucus, Rep. Pappas fought to codify the constitutional right to abortion as a co-sponsor of the Women’s Health Protection Act. Now, after the overturn of Roe, he is working with his colleagues to co-sponsor yet another bill to protect women: the My Body, My Data Act.
With widespread fear that states will use reproductive health tracking data to target women seeking abortions, this act protects the privacy of women seeking abortions and other reproductive health care.
Most importantly, I am backing Rep. Pappas because each of his Republican opponents pose a great threat to women’s health, safety and freedom. Each one of these Republican opponents would enact a federal ban on abortion, a prospect that would radically change healthcare for women and families across the nation. We cannot afford to sit idle while Republicans slash access to vital healthcare for women.
Choice is on the ballot this November.We must send Rep. Pappas back to the Capitol to protect women in the Granite State and across the country.
