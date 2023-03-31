To the editor:
I read Ruth Clough’s recent column regarding the “rampant sexual grooming” of very young children by virtue of LGBTQ+ materials in public libraries.
I read Ruth Clough’s recent column regarding the “rampant sexual grooming” of very young children by virtue of LGBTQ+ materials in public libraries.
Clough characterized these books as being pornographic, vulgar books. She further went on to attack activist Bobbi Boudman, describing her as the true epitome of a racist. I know Bobbi Boudman, and nothing could be farther from the truth. I’m disappointed that The Conway Daily Sun chose to publish a letter that attacks Boudman with misinformation and hate.
I believe that parents should be able to decide which books their children read, and that not all books are age appropriate. There are simple ways for libraries to make this happen which do not include banning the books.
If Ms. Clough finds these books to be filthy, then perhaps she should not read them or ferret them out in nearby libraries. But she should not be the judge and jury in determining which books are “sadistic pornography” and which ones she gives the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval.
And I’m also horrified that the paper allowed Clough to proliferate the fiction that babies are allowed to die if they are strong enough to survive an abortion procedure. That’s called murder, and we have laws for that in our state. There is no evidence that one baby ever died in this manner in N.H., despite the appearance of a woman at a legislative hearing who declared that she was a survivor of an abortion procedure. It made for a good story, but we were not there to listen to fiction that day.
Let’s support children reading books, not banning them from public libraries.
Rep. Anita Burroughs
Glen
