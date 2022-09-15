My sincere sympathy to Fryeburg, Maine, Selectman Tom Klinepeter, who was recently attacked by a pit bull. I am relieved that his injuries were not life-threatening, and sorry that he had to go through what must have been a terrifying experience. And I believe that this dog should never again be out in public and possibly be euthanized.
Having said this, I believe that Selectman Kimberly Clarke did a disservice by putting a broad brush on categorizing pit bulls as dangerous dogs that should always be restrained and under control. She further goes on to quote a commonly cited statistic that pit bulls are responsible for 62 percent of dog bites.
If you dig a bit deeper on this statistic, you may come to believe that this number is both inaccurate and misleading. Pit bulls are often mislabeled due to their appearance; many dogs labeled as pit bull do not have DNA signatures of this breed. The ASPCA has acknowledged that the data on dog bites is fraught with misinformation.
The American Kennel Club describes pit bulls as smart, confident, good-natured companions with lovable personalities.
I have met many pit bulls in my life, and found them to be sweet, playful dogs who are wonderful companions. So much work has been put in by dog rescue organizations and pit bull owners to dispel the myths about pit bulls. The statements made by Ms. Clarke serves to perpetuate these falsehoods.
I do not believe there are inherently “bad breeds.” I believe that any dog that has aggressive tendencies needs to be restrained and under control, but let’s not make the pit bull the poster child for bad dog behavior.
