My sincere sympathy to Fryeburg, Maine, Selectman Tom Klinepeter, who was recently attacked by a pit bull. I am relieved that his injuries were not life-threatening, and sorry that he had to go through what must have been a terrifying experience. And I believe that this dog should never again be out in public and possibly be euthanized.

