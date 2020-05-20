To the editor:
We are in our 10th week of the COVID-19 emergency, and the number of new cases each day has soared since last week. We are fortunate here in Carroll County that the epidemic is less intense, but we must remain vigilant.
We are so proud of the local residents and organizations who have stepped up to the challenge — the health care workers at Memorial Hospital, first responders, grocery store workers, Gibson Center, MWV Chamber of Commerce and our local teachers, police, selectmen and many other organizations and individuals in our community.
Throughout the crisis, we, your state representatives, have spent much of our time helping constituents find the best route through a confusing bureaucracy. We are directing them to the right resources and agencies to get their needs resolved.
Our work in the N.H. House was interrupted after our 20-hour marathon session March 11–12, when many representatives stayed until 4 a.m. to finish voting on bills before the state deadline.
But the hiatus was brief, thanks to Zoom. Committee work resumed on April 30 with the first virtual meeting of the Finance Committee. All committee meetings are open to the public because of our state’s Right to Know law, and will be posted, with instructions on how to listen in, in the House and Senate calendars at gencourt.state.nh.us. Calendars are usually posted Thursdays or Fridays.
We are happy to report that the Legislature will be going back to work June 11 at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. This will enable us to assemble at a large facility where 400 legislators, plus staff, can maintain social distancing. This will give us the opportunity to attend to the issues we were elected to work on — health care, education, mental health, reducing property taxes and protecting our right to vote.
Meanwhile, we are here to help. If you encounter problems or issues, we will do what we can to help you navigate the system. Email us at tombuco@leg.state.nh.us, anita.burroughs@leg.state.nh.us, ed.butler@leg.state.nh.us, harrison.kanzler@leg.state.nh.us, jerry.knirk@leg.state.nh.us, susan.ticehurst@leg.state.nh.us and steve.woodkcock@leg.state.nh.us.
Stay safe. Stay strong. Help others. We will get through this.
Reps. Anita Burroughs, Tom Buco, Ed Butler, Harrison Kanzler, Jerry Knirk, Steve Woodcock and Susan Ticehurst (D-Carroll County)
