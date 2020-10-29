To the editor:
I am reaching out to you in response to political misrepresentation you may be hearing relative to the current race for state representatives locally and across the state.
I have seen many false claims that I have and will vote for an income tax and sales tax, specifically referencing my support for paid family medical leave as proof. Nothing could further from the truth.
The fact is that a paid family medical leave does not represent an income tax; payments for insurance are premiums, not income taxes. This program would have allowed workers to have up to 12 weeks of paid leave to care for an ill family member or for themselves during an illness, or to care for a newborn or adopted child.
It’s important not to simply look at the cost for such a program, but to look downstream to the potential savings for this insurance program. If the heads of households were to lose their jobs because of illness, several things follow suit. Their income is lost, and they will file for unemployment benefits, a cost to the state and to taxpayers. They will no longer have money to put into the local economy or pay taxes, doing further damage to businesses already reeling from the COVID crisis. And if they lose their health insurance, hospitals will need to cover services that are not reimbursed, which will in turn be passed onto the rest of us.
Programs need to be evaluated based upon their impact to the “system” and not merely to an individual.
The other myth is that I will vote to raise your property taxes. The truth is that I believe that the current formula for funding education through property taxes unfairly burdens less affluent communities. If elected, I will advocate and vote for any bill that will help remediate this issue.
Please know the real facts before you vote on Nov. 3 rd and I ask for your continued support.
Rep. Anita Burroughs
Glen
