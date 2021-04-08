To the editor:
I must thank Mr. Marvel for pointing out that I permanently left the Garden State of New Jersey over one-half-century ago and moved to New England, where I have been a permanent resident of New Hampshire for almost 30 years.
I certainly know where Mr. Marvel developed his “Southern Charm” based upon his birth in Norfolk, Va., and his early childhood in Florida and would like to officially welcome him to the state of New Hampshire. Perhaps, he would like to extend the courtesy to myself as well and we can both share a “welcome-wagon” gift as transplants to the valley along with the majority of our friends and neighbors who are first, second or third generation of immigrant arrivals.
Students are among many transplants to our state that include: military and corporate personnel who are transferred from other states and who reside permanently or for a defined period in our state. Since these individuals are no longer permanent residents of any other state, should these individuals be denied the right to vote under our state and national Constitutions?
Our modern world is a mobile one where many come to New Hampshire with and without their families based upon educational, employment, or service opportunities and these individuals should have the same legal rights as anyone else to exercise their right to vote.
One solution would be for all “new arrivals” to be asked to declare their primary residence and then permit them to vote in the state or their declared residence.
Perhaps Mr. Marvel would like to divide our community into “insiders” and “outsiders” in order to sow discord and to undermine the special qualities that make the Mount Washington Valley such a special place to live.
I, for one, choose not to and view all residents of the valley as New Hampshire residents who have an equal right to enjoy the rights and privileges of citizenship in our state regardless of their birthplace or original date of arrival.
Rep. Anita Burroughs
Glen
