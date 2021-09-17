To the editor:
In a recent OpEd column, I should have clarified that the bill being introduced to the NH House would be to utilize ivermectin for treating COVID-19. The FDA does not recommend utilizing this drug to treat COVID-19. The FDA states, "It can be highly dangerous to use a medicine for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 that has not been approved by or has not received emergency use authorization from the FDA."
For humans, ivermectin tablets are approved at very specific doses to treat some parasitic worms, and there are topical (on the skin) formulations for head lice and skin conditions like rosacea. In short, it can be dangerous to utilize any drug for any purpose other than for which it is intended or approved by the FDA.
Anita Burroughs, state representative, Bartlett, Jackson and Hart's Location
