To the editor:
Four paws up to the Conway Area Humane Society, which recently held a virtual Paddy O’Paws fundraiser. My understanding is that the event was the most successful in the organization’s history.
A paw shake for Executive Director Tim Westig and his staff; Thom Pollard who produced the videos; and Knute Ogren, who was a dapper and fun co-host for the evening.
Lesson learned? People still want to support local charities during tough times. They want to know what their favorite non-profits are doing and what their needs are.
The Mount Washington Valley is the most caring and generous community I’ve ever lived in. They want to help children, families and individuals in need, environmental causes and homeless animals. They want to know what projects not-for-profits are working on, and what the needs are.
We also want to know how your programs are working and benefiting those they were meant to serve. Conway Area Humane Society should take a bow for taking a risk with this innovative event and for the great success that it was for the animals they serve.
Anita Burroughs
Glen
