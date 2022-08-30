To the editor:

It was a great idea for Americans for Prosperity to fund what amounted to a gas giveaway at state Rep. Mark McConkey’s gas station in Ossipee. If you are not familiar with this political advocacy group, they are a Libertarian group founded by those lovable rascals, the Koch brothers.

