It was a great idea for Americans for Prosperity to fund what amounted to a gas giveaway at state Rep. Mark McConkey’s gas station in Ossipee. If you are not familiar with this political advocacy group, they are a Libertarian group founded by those lovable rascals, the Koch brothers.
Rep. McConkey made the honor roll for extremists from the 2021 Liberty Alliance, which awarded him an A- rating.
My question to the voters is, are you willing to trade a few gallons of gas at a cheaper price for Rep. McConkey to win your vote for the N.H. State House?
Are you willing to trade cheaper gas for someone who does not support women’s reproductive rights and who voted for a budget that included a ban on abortion after 24 weeks with no exceptions for rape, incest or fetal anomalies and an invasive ultrasound at any stage of pregnancy?
Are you willing to trade cheaper gas for someone who voted to siphon money away from the public schools to promote private and religious schools on the backs of taxpayers?
Make no mistake about it. Libertarians and Free Staters in the N.H. Legislature are working overtime to dismantle our state government, our communities, our public schools, and our treasured values of the Granite State as we know them.
Running against Rep. McConkey in November is Dr. Jerry Knirk, who has an impressive record of working to improve N.H.’s health-care system rather than tearing it down. He will be joined by Sandra Ringelstein, who taught infant and maternal health to prospective parents and will be a superb addition to the legislature.
Don’t sell our beloved state down the river for a few gallons of gas. We’ll all pay extra for it in the long run.
