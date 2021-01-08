To the editor:
RSVP is officially putting out a call for volunteer drivers for the Chocorua, Madison, Moultonborough, Ossipee, Sandwich, Tamworth, Tuftonboro, Wakefield and Wolfeboro areas.
Many senior, veteran and retired people in our community are no longer able to drive. Many also do not have family or friends close by to help.
These same people may be on fixed incomes and need to see their doctors or receive medical treatment on a regular basis. RSVP's Medical Transportation Program provides free rides to medical appointments to people over age 60 who can no longer drive or have disabilities. We also provide rides to any age for individuals with disabilities but they must be ambulatory.
Please consider driving for RSVP — even one day a week or month can make a huge difference! Volunteer driving is easy! There’s no minimum commitment ... drive as much or as little as you want. Drivers fit trips to their schedules. Rides are set up by phone and/or email. COVID-19 policies are set in place to ensure the safety of everyone involved.
Mileage reimbursement is available, per the Department of Transportation (DOT).
Volunteer drivers must be 55 and up.
Now, more than ever, do we need your help!
Please contact Angelica Kitsis at Carroll County RSVP at (603) 356-9331 or email info.ccrsvp@gmail.com. Visit our website to learn more: www.carrollcountyrsvp.org.
Angelica Kitsis
Conway
