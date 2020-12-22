To the editor:
I very much enjoyed the Sun’s weekend cover story for last-minute holiday gift buying since it covered many of the wonderful small stores we have in the valley, particularly the White Mountain Independents (think blue flag). But I thought one set of great gifts for the person who supposedly “has everything” was omitted: a donation to your favorite local non-profit in the name of a family member, a friend or a loved one.
For example, give the gift of community and longevity: Make a donation to a capital campaign in the honor of a loved one for Christmas. Right now, the new North Conway Library building (go to northconwaylibrary.com), the Vaughan Center and the Rec Path (mwvrecpath.org) come to mind.
With the gift of a donation, the loved one's name will get immortalized in a community project. It's a holiday gift that will benefit the whole Mount Washington Valley for years to come. And it’s easy to do and can be done last minute — just go to the aforementioned websites and donate right there. It takes less than two minutes! And it’s for a wicked good cause.
Non-profits also often have smaller projects to fund. At the North Conway Library, for instance, you can sponsor an “Adopt-an-Author” subscription for the book lover in your life. Whenever your favorite author publishes a new book, you give $15 to the library and the giftee can hold the book in their hands on the day of publication and read it for the next four weeks. The library owns the book but puts a bookplate with the name of your loved one in it. Every time. (For more information, check northconwaylibrary.com under "Support.")
Great gifts don’t have to be tangible. Or be gift cards. Most of us have “too much stuff” as it is and want to downsize. Donate to a good cause in the name of a loved one. You will both be very happy.
Andrea Masters
North Conway
