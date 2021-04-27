To the editor:
I am writing today to express my concern with the recent decision made regarding short-term rentals. First off, as a property owner and taxpayer, I find it completely unfair that we are not allowed to vote. We pay taxes and support our community and should have a voice.
I purchased my townhouse in November. This is a townhouse I rented as an STR from the previous owner for about 15 years. We enjoyed many family holidays and vacations in North Conway. Our children grew up tubing and learning to ski at Cranmore. We have always supported the local economy by visiting and spending money at local restaurants, shops and attractions.
When the opportunity came up to purchase our townhouse, it was truly a dream come true. I was only able to afford the purchase because I had sold my own home. With that said, we spent thousands of dollars locally with painters, carpet installers, materials, furnishings, décor, etc. When purchasing we were able to make the investment based on the ability to rent it out to offset some of the costs.
This is not a business for us. We absolutely love the town and hope to move up here once our kids are out of school and our jobs permit. I own and operate a preschool and my boyfriend is a firefighter. With our schedules we are not able to come up right now as much as we’d like. Denying us the ability to rent it out does make it very difficult to afford and maintain the property. It also takes away from the area the revenue that our renters provide. Since January we have rented it out 17 times. These families went tubing, skiing, ate at local restaurants and shopped at all the town shops and local outlets. This also provided $3,450 in wages to a local family who clean and maintain the townhouse for us.
As an owner I have taken steps to ensure that my home is protected and my neighbors are respected. I typically only rent to people we know. If I do use Airbnb or VRBO I require the renters to have positive reviews. I have denied rental requests from people without any reviews. My neighbor also has our telephone number in case there is ever a disturbance. I have asked them to contact me and I will have the renter removed. Again, I do not believe we should all be penalized for the bad choices of a few. I implore you all to re-evaluate what the recent vote means for property owners, and maybe more importantly, your restaurants, shops and the service industry that benefit from tourism.
Analee A Berretto
Bristol, R.I.
