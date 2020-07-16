To the editor:
The United Bikers of New Hampshire recently held a food and clothing drive for the Liberty House for Homeless Veterans which raised just under $3,800 and a box truck full of nonperishable food, clothing and toiletries.
Normally, we would have hosted a motorcycle run but due to COVID-19 we decided this would not occur and instead held this drive. The result was breathtaking. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the businesses and organizations which helped us and most importantly the community of the Mount Washington Valley and its visitors whose donations were so unbelievably generous we needed the box truck to deliver all the food and clothing that was donated.
The United Bikers are grateful to be part of such a caring and generous community and look forward to more successful drives for the two other charities we support, End 68 Hours of Hunger and Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation. Check our website www.unitedbikersofnh.org and our FaceBook page /unitedbikersonh for upcoming events.
With heartfelt thanks
UBNH Board of Directors and membership
Amy Snow, Secretary
Conway
