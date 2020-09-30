To the editor:
While reading the article concerning the Trump rally at the Lobster Trap on West Side Road, I saw a disgusting, immature display (mooning) from a supposed adult. This is just wrong. To say what he did was his “proudest” moment leaves me to think he doesn’t get out much, especially if he pulls stupid, inappropriate stunts like this one.
Things like this and worse are happening all over the country. Instead of stupid stunts, try more positive ways to get your point across.
Right now, this country is putting up with and being attacked by what I call the “crazies.”
What is happening right now all over this country is frightening.
We have as a country lost our sense of decency, love care and compassion and replaced it with fear and hate.
Alma Rigazio
Madison
