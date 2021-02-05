To the editor:
It has been super disheartening being a Wildcat snowmaker this season. There have been so many folks complaining about conditions and snowmaking in particular.
There are three snowmakers on the day shift, we are all trying our absolute hardest, but it’s not nearly enough people to do everything that needs to get done.
It is because there are no options for living situations around here that are affordable when you make $12 an hour (the starting pay for a snowmaker). I have been struggling to find housing here for years, and still have not found anything long term.
I am so hoping the tiny lots for small homes in Conway can be approved, so hopefully I can find a long-term permanent housing situation that I can actually afford. I just want to be able to work and to not have to worry about where I am gonna live next.
I am so sick of struggling with housing insecurity, and I am so rooting for the compact cluster housing, it seems like a cool solution to the ever awful housing crisis that is deeply affecting the workforce and the community.
Ally Scholtz
North Conway
