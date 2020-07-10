To the editor:
The slogan “defund the police” is misleading. Defunding would not leave communities without protection but rather would transition funding toward mitigating conditions that promote crime. Research shows us that historically, adding more police officers to an area does not reduce crime. Investing in communities by providing addiction resources, shelters and educational programs does.
In a June 30 letter titled ‘" will be first to protest any effort to defund police in New Hampshire," Karen Umberger of Kearsarge cited her concerns with defunding the police, including having “vigilantes patrolling our streets,” insinuations that police officers and EMTs would not be available and that citizens might be expected to enforce laws using their own firearms. These concerns miss the mark.
Efforts to defund the police would not decrease the availability of emergency or medical care; in fact, one goal would be to increase public health resources. Police officers are not equipped to act as social workers and psychologists, nor should they be expected to. By focusing on preventative efforts and investing in our communities (this could include employing social workers and other experts to tackle drug, mental health, domestic violence, homelessness, and other issues) officers can be more effective in their work.
Those promoting the defunding of police are not motivated by lack of faith in New Hampshire’s officers, its excellent police academy or in police leadership. The problem is far bigger. Policing has problematic roots in "slave patrols," and despite our best efforts, racism still haunts our police system.
It is undeniable that now is the time to re-think and restructure our police system, and I hope everyone will listen, learn, and get involved in this conversation so that we can push for changes that make our society safer for everyone.
Allison Wood
Center Tuftonboro
