How come there aren’t apartments available for citizens who don’t make enough money to save up for an expensive apartment? Do the landlords not know that people also worry about their cars, child care, medical bills and yet they raise rent costs, or make a one-room apartment around $1000-$2,000.
Also another thing, what’s the deal with no pets allowed? Yeah, some might have insurance on an apartment building that don’t support animals or anything, but I bet a tenant would have insurance for their pets so they can stay with them.
My boyfriend had to give away his best friend because our apartment building doesn’t support pets. It’s ridiculous, you would think they make enough money for a property and have plenty of tenants that will give you money to have pets here, you would absolutely think they would get better insurance to have pets allowed. What happened to the good old days? The affordable, pet-friendly apartments? The affordable apartments to get people off the street, to keep families together, including pets?
Yes, most people might not like pets or are allergic, I get it, but people can work around it. Instead people are lazy nowadays. So please make my voice be heard, I want my voice to be heard. My small family should be together again, including our daughter (dog). Thank you for listening when no one else would.
