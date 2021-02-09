To the editor:
I would like to announce my candidacy for a second term for the office of selectman in Freedom. It has been an honor and a privilege to have served the taxpayers in this position for the last three years.
Freedom is very fortunate to have the people they have representing them in various elected, appointed, employed and volunteer positions, and I wish to continue as a member of that team in the capacity of selectman for another three years. There is much left to be done.
My platform is as simple as it was three years ago: I want the town to continue to prosper as Freedom is very well served.
I was born and brought up in Center Ossipee with nearly as much of my time spent in Freedom at our cottage on the lake, at my Aunt’s and with my grandparents at their farm.
In my youth and as a young adult I was active in the First Christian Church and once out of UNH my bride Rachel and I became residents in town and I became a volunteer fireman and served as such for years.
With our children attending Freedom Elementary School, I ran for school board and served three years, two as chairman. During this tenure, the district built its first addition to the new school and was party to creating SAU 13.
I was appointed to the Heritage Commission, serving as chairman, and continue to serve as the selectman’s representative and also serve as a Cemetery Trustee. My participation as the selectman’s representative to the Town Office Advisory Committee is ongoing.
I would appreciate your vote March 9 and look forward to continuing as your steward of the town.
Alan G. Fall
Selectman
Freedom
